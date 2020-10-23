CHICAGO (CBS) — Catholic school students in Chicago will have two extra weeks at home following Christmas break, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Friday.
It’s all in an effort to give students and families who travel a little extra time to quarantine.
“While public health officials discourage gatherings during the Christmas season, we anticipate that some may choose to travel and visit family and loved ones during the school holiday,” the superintendent of Catholic Schools wrote in an announcement.
In-person learning will pick back up Jan. 19, the ay after the Martin Luther Kind, Jr. Day.