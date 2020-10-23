DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Archdiocese of Chicago, Catholic Schools, Chicago, Quarantine, Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Catholic school students in Chicago will have two extra weeks at home following Christmas break, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Friday.

It’s all in an effort to give students and families who travel a little extra time to quarantine.

Also From CBS Chicago:

“While public health officials discourage gatherings during the Christmas season, we anticipate that some may choose to travel and visit family and loved ones during the school holiday,” the superintendent of Catholic Schools wrote in an announcement.

In-person learning will pick back up Jan. 19, the ay after the Martin Luther Kind, Jr. Day.