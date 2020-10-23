CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials reported 3,875 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois on Friday, as well as 31 additional deaths, while hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to reach levels not seen since early June.
The new cases announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health account for 4.7% of the 82,256 new tests reported on Friday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate stands at 5.6%, down only slightly from 5.7% on Thursday, but up from the 3.4% rate reported three weeks ago.
Gov. JB Pritzker has repeatedly said over the past week that Illinois is clearly seeing a second wave of the virus. Four regions of Illinois are now under additional mitigations to try to slow the spread of the disease, and the governor has said every region of Illinois has seen increases in new cases over the past week. Three times in the past nine days, IDPH has reported record numbers of new cases statewide.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Chicago’s New COVID-19 Business Curfew Begins Friday Night
- Support Grows For Man With Special Needs Fired From Jewel-Osco
- Eight-Year-Old Girl Shot While Doing Homework In East Chicago, IN
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 364,033 cases of COVID-19, including 9,418 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 2,498 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since June 8, when there were 2,600 virus patients in Illinois hospitals. Over the past seven days, Illinois is averaging 2,249 hospitalizations from the virus per day, compared to 1,874 per day for the previous week.
So far, the vast majority of coronavirus patients in Illinois have recovered from the disease, with a 97% statewide recovery rate as of Friday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.