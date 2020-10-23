DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Illinois, Michael Lang, University of Dayton

CHICAGO (CBS) — A college student from La Grange has died of COVID-19. Michael Lang, 18, was a freshman at the University of Dayton in Ohio.

He died after a long hospital stay.

Also From CBS Chicago:

He returned home last month to study remotely.

To honor Michael, the university held a prayer vigil at the campus chapel Friday evening.