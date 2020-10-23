CHICAGO (CBS) — A college student from La Grange has died of COVID-19. Michael Lang, 18, was a freshman at the University of Dayton in Ohio.
He died after a long hospital stay.
He returned home last month to study remotely.
To honor Michael, the university held a prayer vigil at the campus chapel Friday evening.