DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, PAWS, PAWS Chicago, PAWS Dog Of The Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Spencer!

He is a five-year-old poodle mix who is a joy to have in the home. Spencer’s foster family says he loves to lay on his back with all four paws in the air. Spencer loves cheese, face scratches and bath time.

(Credit: PAWS Chicago)

Spencer prefers a quiet routine that allows him to have enough space for independence when he needs it. He’s also looking for an adults-only home with people who have had pets before.

You can adopt Spencer or any other cute adorable dog or cat through PAWS Chicago. Just go to the virtual adoption page located on the PAWS Chicago website.

And join PAWS Chicago for the “Don’t You Forget About Me” event taking place through this Sunday October 25. Adoption fees will be waived for selected dogs and cats who’ve had a difficult time finding their adoptive homes.

A refundable training deposit applies to all dog adoptions. Visit the PAWS Chicago website to meet the eligible animals and to find out more information on the virtual adoption process.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 