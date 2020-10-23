CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Spencer!
He is a five-year-old poodle mix who is a joy to have in the home. Spencer’s foster family says he loves to lay on his back with all four paws in the air. Spencer loves cheese, face scratches and bath time.
Spencer prefers a quiet routine that allows him to have enough space for independence when he needs it. He’s also looking for an adults-only home with people who have had pets before.
You can adopt Spencer or any other cute adorable dog or cat through PAWS Chicago. Just go to the virtual adoption page located on the PAWS Chicago website.
And join PAWS Chicago for the “Don’t You Forget About Me” event taking place through this Sunday October 25. Adoption fees will be waived for selected dogs and cats who’ve had a difficult time finding their adoptive homes.
A refundable training deposit applies to all dog adoptions. Visit the PAWS Chicago website to meet the eligible animals and to find out more information on the virtual adoption process.
Time to prove your pet's the cutest, spookiest creature in Chicago. 🐶🎃🐱
Now through Oct. 31, enter them (or yourself!) in our PAWS 5K Howl-oween Costume Contest, have your friends and family vote, and help your little monster take home first place: https://t.co/WagvDeZXe9! pic.twitter.com/osvE18wRxu
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) October 23, 2020
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Chicago’s New COVID-19 Business Curfew Begins Friday Night
- Support Grows For Man With Special Needs Fired From Jewel-Osco
- Eight-Year-Old Girl Shot While Doing Homework In East Chicago, IN