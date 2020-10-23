CHICAGO (CBS)– A person was shot while driving on an exit ramp on I-57.
Illinois State Police said the person was shot on the outbound ramp at 111th Street just before midnight.
The victim was stabilized and taken to a local hospital.
The details surrounding this incident are unknown at this time. CBS 2 will provide updates.
