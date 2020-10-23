CHICAGO (CBS) — The Waukegan police officer who fatally shot a teen on Tuesday has been fired, according to a release from the police department.
An officer shot into a car and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette Tuesday during a traffic stop. His girlfriend was also wounded.
The officer says the car was backing into him.
According to a release, the officer was terminated for “multiple policy and procedure violations.”
The Lake County State’s Attorney has asked federal agents to help with an independent investigation. He urged calm until the process is complete.
Illinois State Police are also continuing an independent investigation.