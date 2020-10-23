DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Marcellis Stinnette, Officer Fired, Waukegan, Waukegan Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Waukegan police officer who fatally shot a teen on Tuesday has been fired, according to a release from the police department.

An officer shot into a car and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette Tuesday during a traffic stop. His girlfriend was also wounded.

Marcellis Stinnette

Marcellis Stinnette (Credit: Legal Help Firm)

The officer says the car was backing into him.

Also From CBS Chicago:

According to a release, the officer was terminated for “multiple policy and procedure violations.”

The Lake County State’s Attorney has asked federal agents to help with an independent investigation. He urged calm until the process is complete.

Illinois State Police are also continuing an independent investigation.