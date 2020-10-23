DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Department of Justice is getting involved in the fatal police shooting of a teen in Waukegan.

An officer shot into a car and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette Tuesday during a traffic stop. His girlfriend was also wounded.

The officer says the car was backing into him.

The Lake County State’s Attorney asked federal agents to help with an independent investigation. He urged calm until the process is complete.