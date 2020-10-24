Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey EisenbergChargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.

49ers-Patriots Preview: Can San Francisco Continue Momentum Against New England Team Looking To Rebound?The 49ers are coming off a solid win, while the Patriots are coming off an ugly loss. Both teams need a win to keep pace in tough divisions.

#2 Alabama Has Won 13 Straight Against Tennessee, CBS' Brian Jones Doesn't See That Streak Breaking SaturdayThe Tide head to Knoxville to play the Volunteers this weekend, riding a long winning streak in the rivalry, one that Jones believes will continue.

NFL Week 7 AFC West Picks: Broncos Looking To Climb Division Standings Against ChiefsCBS Denver's sports anchor likes what he sees from the Broncos of late, but not enough to pick them over the Chiefs.

Chicago Bears Fans Among Biggest Whiners In NFL, Survey SaysFans of the Chicago Bears are among the biggest complainers in the National Football League, a new study has found.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Joe Mixon Injury Opens Door For Giovani BernardThe Bengals top running back was injured in Week 6 opening an opportunity for Bernard to step up and fill the top role in Week 7.