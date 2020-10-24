CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl was shot in the wrist Saturday afternoon at a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.
Police said the girl was inside a home on the 1300 block of East 89th Street around 3:10 p.m., when a witness heard a gunshot and found the girl with a gunshot wound to the left wrist.
It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.
The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
