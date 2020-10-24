DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl was shot in the wrist Saturday afternoon at a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said the girl was inside a home on the 1300 block of East 89th Street around 3:10 p.m., when a witness heard a gunshot and found the girl with a gunshot wound to the left wrist.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

