DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago temperature, Chicago Weather, chicago weekend weather, RealTime Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fall weather has arrived and is here to stay for a while. On Friday temperatures fell nearly 30 degrees in 18 hours, from 72 degrees at midnight to 44 degrees at 6 p.m.

Saturday will stay cold, in the mid to upper 40s, but the sun will return. The normal high would be 50 degrees.

Rain will hold off until late Sunday. There is the chance of some isolated showers Sunday afternoon, but rain coverage will increase Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s again.

Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny. 46
Saturday night: Cold. Low of 35
Sunday: Isolated showers. 47