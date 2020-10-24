CHICAGO (CBS) — Fall weather has arrived and is here to stay for a while. On Friday temperatures fell nearly 30 degrees in 18 hours, from 72 degrees at midnight to 44 degrees at 6 p.m.
Saturday will stay cold, in the mid to upper 40s, but the sun will return. The normal high would be 50 degrees.
Rain will hold off until late Sunday. There is the chance of some isolated showers Sunday afternoon, but rain coverage will increase Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s again.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny. 46
Saturday night: Cold. Low of 35
Sunday: Isolated showers. 47