CHICAGO (CBS) — The coldest air of season so far has arrived for the Chicago area. This upcoming week will be the coldest we have seen in seven months.
Temperatures reached the upper 40s on Saturday afternoon, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s overnight, turning mostly cloudy.
Sunday will remain cloudy and cold, with highs in the upper 40s, and light rain possible mainly late.
Light rain could mix with snow by early Monday, with minor accumulations possible west of the city.
There are also chances for rain on Tuesday and Thursday. Highs for the week will range from 10°-15° below average.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Dr. Ngozi Ezike Brought To Tears During Daily COVID-19 Briefing
- Corey Deering Charged In Killings Of Pregnant Cook County Probation Officer Stacey Jones And Her Baby
- Chicago Police Investigate Domestic Incident At Home Of Former Supt. Eddie Johnson: Source