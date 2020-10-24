CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 12 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, three of them fatally, according to police. The victims include a 3-year-old girl who was shot in the wrist.
The girl was inside a home on the 1300 block of East 89th Street around 3:10 p.m., when a witness heard a gunshot and found the girl with a gunshot wound to the left wrist, police said. It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.
The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. A weapon was recovered at the scene, and Area Two detectives were questioning a person of interest Saturday night.
This weekend’s shootings also include at least three homicides.
- Around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man got into a fight with another man on the 100 block of West Swann Street in Bronzeville, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter stayed at the scene, and has been taken into custody.
- Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responding to a call of shots fired on the 1300 block of North Harding Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood found 47-year-old Roberto Morales Galindo face down, bleeding, and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The victim was shot once in the back of the head and multiple times in the body. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At least eight other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- Around 7:50 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was inside a home on the 7900 block of South Saginaw Avenue in South Chicago, when someone walked up to him and shot him in the leg and ear. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 10:30 p.m.. Friday, a 33-year-old man was standing next to his car in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the finger and buttocks. He was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man was found in an alley in the 8000 block of South Coles Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.
- At 11:15 p.m. Friday, a 34-year-old man was getting into his vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 2700 block of North Newland Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood, when he got into an argument with the person who lives in the home. Police said that person pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the stomach. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 11:40 p.m. Friday, two males were shot in the 1100 block of East 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said one victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and lower back. Another victim took himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital. Their conditions were not available.
- Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was driving on the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard in West Garfield Park, when he was shot in the hand and chest. He fled the scene and ran a stop sign, crashing into a Chicago Police squad car at Pulaski Road and Arthington Street. The 20-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Two police officers were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were stabilized.
- Around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was sitting in his car on near Chicago and Wabash avenues in the River North neighborhood, when a gunman got into the passenger seat, demanded the vehicle, and fired shots. The victim suffered a graze wound to the left thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Dr. Ngozi Ezike Brought To Tears During Daily COVID-19 Briefing
- Corey Deering Charged In Killings Of Pregnant Cook County Probation Officer Stacey Jones And Her Baby
- Chicago Police Investigate Domestic Incident At Home Of Former Supt. Eddie Johnson: Source