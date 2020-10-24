CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital after their squad car was involved in a crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Police said a 27-year-old man was driving east on 35th Street when he ran a red light, and crashed into the side of a squad car headed north on LaSalle Street,
The driver suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition.
The two officers in the squad car were not hurt, but were taken to the hospital for observation.
The driver who struck the squad car was ticketed for disobeying a red light and driving without insurance.