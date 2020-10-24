CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 6,161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 63 additional deaths. It is the most cases the state has reported in a single day. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 370,194 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 9,481, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.1%. In the last 24 hours, 83,517 tests were reported, bringing the total number of tests to 7,196,855.
As of Friday night 2,616 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 560 were in intensive care and 222 were on ventilators.
Indiana also reported record numbers in the last three days.