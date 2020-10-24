CHICAGO (CBS) — In the last three days Indiana has posted its three highest daily COVID-19 case numbers. Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 2,765 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 24 confirmed deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 160,454 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,882, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 236 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far 1,618,331 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,681,197 tests, including tests for repeat individuals, have been reported in the state since Feb. 26.
On Thursday Indiana set a record for the highest number of cases and had the highest number of deaths since April, health officials said. The daily average number of deaths is now 23 and has nearly tripled since Sept. 1. COVID-19 is now on track to be the third-leading cause of death in the state this year, behind heart disease and cancer, based on CDC data from past years.