CHICAGO (CBS) — A posthumous honor for a boy killed in the Cabrini Green neighborhood this summer.
Today a street was named for 9-year-old Janari Ricks, who was shot and killed back in August. Family and friends gathered at the corner of Division and Cleveland, now recognized as honorary Janari Ricks Way.
They also released blue balloons in the boy’s memory.
Janari was shot in the back when a gunman fired at a group of people in the 900 block of North Cambridge. Police say information from neighbors helped them arrest a suspect.
Darrell Johnson, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail in Jarari’s death.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Dr. Ngozi Ezike Brought To Tears During Daily COVID-19 Briefing
- Corey Deering Charged In Killings Of Pregnant Cook County Probation Officer Stacey Jones And Her Baby
- Chicago Police Investigate Domestic Incident At Home Of Former Supt. Eddie Johnson: Source