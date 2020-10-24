CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were injured when a gunshot victim crashed into their squad car while fleeing a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning.
Police said a man was shot in the hand and chest while driving on the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
The victim fled the scene and ran a stop sign at Pulaski Road and Arthington Street, crashing into a police car.
The gunshot victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
Two officers were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were stabilized.
No one was in custody for the shooting Saturday afternoon.
Area Four detectives were investigating.