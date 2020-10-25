CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot in broad daylight in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday, and one of them was left in serious condition.
The shooting happened around noon Sunday in the 2800 block of West Flournoy Street, police said.
The victims were standing on the street when somebody got out of a vehicle and shot them both, police said.
One of the victims, a 56-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.
The other, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the left hand and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
