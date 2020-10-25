CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old man was left in critical condition Sunday evening after being shot in the face in the Brainerd neighborhood.
Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the man was shot in the face in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd neighborhood, police said.
He was speaking with someone he knew in a vehicle when someone shot him and ran off, police said.
The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
As of Sunday evening, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.
