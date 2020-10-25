CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was not officially arrested after police were called to his home for a domestic incident Friday night, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson says.

Johnson turned himself in Saturday afternoon, hours after officers were called to his home in Bridgeport for a domestic incident, sources tell CBS 2.

Police confirmed that around 9:30 p.m. Friday there was a call for service regarding the incident in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place, and a victim refused medical attention. Sources said a third party called police over the “domestic incident.” Johnson’s wife, CPD Lt. Nakia Fenner, cooperated with investigators, but Johnson left the scene before officers arrived, at which point in time he was the named offender & therefore “wanted.” According to police sources, Johnson’s wife told responding officers that Johnson pushed her.

UPDATE: CPD spox tells me Fmr. Supt. Johnson was not officially “arrested”. I asked to define what happened. And I asked why Johnson, a domestic battery suspect, was allowed to simply leave the original scene of the investigation. The reply: “No complaint filed”@cbschicago — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) October 25, 2020

When CBS 2’s Brad Edwards asked why Johnson, a domestic battery suspect, was allowed to simply leave the original scene of the investigation, a CPD spokesperson told him “no complaint filed.”

Sources also said the commander in charge of the scene at the time is the same commander who was in charge the night Johnson was found slumped over in his car one year ago.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack spoke with Johnson outside his home Saturday. Johnson told her, “We had a disagreement. We are fine.”

A source said Johnson later turned himself in at the 9th District police station. However, police would not confirm that information.

It’s just the latest trouble for Johnson, who was fired as superintendent last December, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused him of lying to her and the public about what happened the night he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle in October 2019, following a night of drinking with a member of his security detail.

That officer, his personal driver, Officer Cynthia Donald, last week sued Johnson, accusing him of years of sexual assault and harassment. Johnson has denied those claims.

Following an investigation of that night, a report from the Chicago Inspector General’s office last week revealed Donald was one of eight officers facing suspension for their roles in the incident. Donald was suspended seven days for driving under the influence. Seven other officers were given various suspensions for a series of mistakes in investigating what happened, including failing to determine if Johnson was fit to drive after he was found passed out in his vehicle, after having consumed the equivalent of 10 drinks.