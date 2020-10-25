CHICAGO (CBS) — Some light rain and snow are on the way overnight Sunday night into Monday.
Minor accumulations are expected well west and north of the city with a dusting to at most a half inch by midday Monday.
The snow would stick mainly to elevated and grassy surfaces. This would be first snow of the season and about two weeks ahead of schedule.
Lows Sunday night will be in the middle to upper 30s.
The chill sticks around through Saturday with highs 5 to 15 degrees below average. This will be coldest week in about six months.
After Monday, the next chance for precipitation is Thursday with showers likely. Could end Thursday night with some light snow mixed in.
The highs will be a little warmer Wednesday (lower 50s) and then again over the weekend with highs in the middle 50s Saturday and Sunday.