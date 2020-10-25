CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold weather continues with temperatures running about 10 degrees below what is typical. Sunday will be in the upper 40s with a few early morning scattered lake effect sprinkles.
Rain will come late in the night and could be mixed with snow in northwest suburban areas. There could be a dash of snow in those areas to the far west and northwest of the city, closer to Rockford. This could bring a very minor amount of wet snow to grassy areas.
Monday’s temperature will be in the lower 40s — more than 15 degrees below normal.
The remainder of the week will be below normal temperatures.
Forecast
Sunday: Cloudy and cold. High of 49.
Sunday night: Rain, with snow mixed in to the far NW. Low 36.
Monday: Rain/snow. High of 42.