CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 4,062 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including an addition 24 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 374,256 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 9,505, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate for Oct. 18 to Oct. 24 is 6.1%. In the last 24 hour period, labs reported 72,097 tests to the state for a total of 7,268,952.
As of Saturday night, 2,605 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 565 were in intensive care and 214 on were on ventilators.
Officials Saturday reported a record 6,161 new COVID-19 cases in the state