By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ambulances and a hazardous materials team were sent to the Symphony Chicago West nursing home and rehab facility in the South Austin neighborhood due to carbon monoxide.

High carbon monoxide levels were reported on all three floors of Symphony Chicago West, at 5130 W. Jackson Blvd., around 2:40 p.m.

The Fire Department called a Level 2 Hazmat response, and an EMS Plan 1, which calls five ambulances to the scene.

The ambulances were called to the scene as a precaution. As of 3:30 p.m., the nursing home residents were sheltering in place and no one had been taken to a hospital.

