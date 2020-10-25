CHICAGO (CBS) — Ambulances and a hazardous materials team were sent to the Symphony Chicago West nursing home and rehab facility in the South Austin neighborhood due to carbon monoxide.
High carbon monoxide levels were reported on all three floors of Symphony Chicago West, at 5130 W. Jackson Blvd., around 2:40 p.m.
The Fire Department called a Level 2 Hazmat response, and an EMS Plan 1, which calls five ambulances to the scene.
The ambulances were called to the scene as a precaution. As of 3:30 p.m., the nursing home residents were sheltering in place and no one had been taken to a hospital.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Dr. Ngozi Ezike Brought To Tears During Daily COVID-19 Briefing
- Corey Deering Charged In Killings Of Pregnant Cook County Probation Officer Stacey Jones And Her Baby
- Chicago Police Investigate Domestic Incident At Home Of Former Supt. Eddie Johnson: Source