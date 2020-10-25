DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 2,175 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 12 confirmed deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 162,607 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,894, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 236 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 1,629,468 individuals have been tested in the state, up from 1,618,331 on Saturday, A total of 2,711,078 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported in the state since Feb. 26.