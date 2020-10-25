DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Election 2020, Immigrants, Latinx Leaders, LGBTQ, Souls To The Polls

CHICAGO (CBS) — Latinx leaders in Chicago made a final push Sunday to get out the vote with a special appeal to members of the LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities.

At a news conference Sunday at the TransChicago Empowerment Center, at 2753 W. Division St. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, they unveiled a new ad designed to boost turnout. It features a gay couple.

One of the men was undocumented until they were married. Leaders said the spot highlights what’s at stake in the upcoming election.

“I was very happy when I was asked to participate in this project, because I think it was just part of the fulfillment of that long trajectory,” said Roberto Sanabria.

Meanwhile, members of a south suburban megachurch marched as part of a nationwide event called “Souls to the Polls.”

They stressed the importance of voting so your voice can be heard in this election.

Marchers said they want a plan to fix systemic injustices in health care, housing, and education.

Also From CBS Chicago: