CHICAGO (CBS) — Latinx leaders in Chicago made a final push Sunday to get out the vote with a special appeal to members of the LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities.
At a news conference Sunday at the TransChicago Empowerment Center, at 2753 W. Division St. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, they unveiled a new ad designed to boost turnout. It features a gay couple.
One of the men was undocumented until they were married. Leaders said the spot highlights what’s at stake in the upcoming election.
“I was very happy when I was asked to participate in this project, because I think it was just part of the fulfillment of that long trajectory,” said Roberto Sanabria.
Meanwhile, members of a south suburban megachurch marched as part of a nationwide event called “Souls to the Polls.”
They stressed the importance of voting so your voice can be heard in this election.
Marchers said they want a plan to fix systemic injustices in health care, housing, and education.
