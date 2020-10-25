CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued an alert this weekend about a series of robberies in Lakeview and other North Side neighborhoods over the past couple of weeks.

Police said in each incident, three men came up to lone victims on the street and demanded property while threatening to use force.

Afterward, the assailants ran off, or in one incident got into a vehicle parked nearby.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

• At 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the 1900 block of West Patterson Avenue in North Center;

• At 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the 3700 block of North Wolcott Avenue in North Center;

• At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in the 2500 block of North Clark Street in Lincoln Park;

• At 11:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in the 3400 block of North Broadway in East Lakeview;

• At 8:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in the 800 block of West Cornelia Avenue in East Lakeview;

• At 9:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in the 1100 block of West Grace Street in Lakeview;

• At 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the 5300 block of North Rockwell Street in Budlong Woods;

• At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the 900 block of West Diversey Parkway on the cusp of Lincoln Park and Lakeview.

The suspects were described as Black males – one of them 25 to 30 years old and standing 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall with a dark complexion; one also between 25 and 30 years old standing 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 5 inches tall with a dark complexion; and one between 19 and 23 years old standing 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a dark complexion.

The car they used was only described as a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

