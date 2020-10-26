ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — Arlington Heights police on Monday night were investigating after a swastika was found scrawled on a building in the northwest suburb.
Earlier Monday, police received a report that a 6-inch-by-6-inch swastika was being scrawled on an outside pillar of a condominium building in the 0-99 block of Palatine Road.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must once again speak for the entire Village Board in strongly condemning another act of hateful vandalism in our community over the weekend when a swastika was drawn on a pillar outside of the lobby to a multi-unit residential dwelling on Palatine Road,” Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said in a news release.
“I will say in no uncertain terms again that hate has no home in Arlington Heights and that such criminal acts will not be tolerated. As such, I have directed our Police Chief to aggressively investigate and to assist in the prosecution of any offenders caught to the full extent of the law,” the mayor continued in the release. ‘In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence, and perhaps the most trying time in most of our lifetimes, let us all reflect the caring and welcoming community that is the City of Good Neighbors and do all we can to put an end to these acts of hate.”
Officials did not provide further information, except to say police continue to investigate.
