DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — The snow was over Monday afternoon.

Minor amounts were reported to the National Weather Service in a few areas.

Local Storm Reports: 10.26.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clouds linger Monday night with chilly air in place. The low is 34.

Next 12 Hours: 10.26.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures all week are expected to be colder than normal. The high for Tuesday is 44, Wednesday 53.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 10.26.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The average high is 58 degrees.

Expect a cloudy start on Tuesday, followed by afternoon sunshine. On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny.

The best rain chance is Thursday. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico may head our way depending on the track of Zeta.

7 Day: 10.26.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for big improvements for the Halloween weekend. And we “fall back” this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends 2 a.m. Sunday.

Mary Kay Kleist