CHICAGO (CBS) — The snow was over Monday afternoon.
Minor amounts were reported to the National Weather Service in a few areas.
Clouds linger Monday night with chilly air in place. The low is 34.
Temperatures all week are expected to be colder than normal. The high for Tuesday is 44, Wednesday 53.
The average high is 58 degrees.
Expect a cloudy start on Tuesday, followed by afternoon sunshine. On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny.
The best rain chance is Thursday. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico may head our way depending on the track of Zeta.
Look for big improvements for the Halloween weekend. And we “fall back” this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends 2 a.m. Sunday.