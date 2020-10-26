CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Monday released video and other materials from an incident where police fired shots, but did not strike anyone, on Inner Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood back in August.
The incident happened on Aug. 28 near the 4900 block of South Inner Lake Shore Drive. COPA did not specify a time, but video shows the incident happened in broad daylight.
Officers were responding to a call of stolen vehicle, and found a vehicle matching the description in the area, COPA said. The officers tried to apprehend the suspects, but as they exited their squad cars, the driver struck one of the officers who in turn fired his gun, COPA said.
In one of the videos, the officer who fired his gun is seen on his body cam driving a squad car, getting out, and approaching a white Jeep sport-utility vehicle yelling: “Don’t move! Don’t f***ing move!” At that point, the vehicle appears to strike the officer and then pulls away, at which point the officer fires four shots.
WARNING: Profane Language
Log # 2020-4052 Body Worn Camera 1 from COPA Chicago on Vimeo.
Body cam video from witness officers was also released. The Powhatan Apartments building, 4950 S. Chicago Beach Dr., and other lakefront high-rises are seen in the background of the videos.
Log # 2020-4052 Body Worn Camera 2 from COPA Chicago on Vimeo.
Log # 2020-4052 Body Worn Camera 3 from COPA Chicago on Vimeo.
Log # 2020-4052 Body Worn Camera 4 from COPA Chicago on Vimeo.
The occupants of the stolen vehicle are unknown, but the car was later recovered. No injuries were reported.
