CHICAGO (CBS) — Help is coming for suburban Cook County.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle launched the Cook County COVID-19 Recovery Resident Cash Assistance Program. It’s $2.1 million funded by the federal CARES Act.

It’s also in partnership with the Family Independent Initiative. It will give $600 dollars to 3,000 residents impacted by the pandemic.

“We will continue to work diligently to do everything we can to keep businesses operational,” Preckwinkle said. “And resources residents need to stay in their homes. That’s a promise.”

Here is what’s needed to apply:

*Proof that you live in suburban Cook County.

*A government ID

*Proof of hardship due to COVID-19

That can include unpaid leave or loss of wages, caring for vulnerable or infected relatives. Applications can be found on the Cook County website.

You have until November 6 to apply.

 

