CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of Northwest Indiana Hoosiers in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment reached an all-time high over the weekend. The hospitalization numbers for the state are now just short of the peak set in April at the start of the pandemic.
More than 300 people in the five-county region were in area hospitals on Friday and Saturday. That number fell to 299 on Sunday. The 319 patients on Friday topped the previous high-mark of 313 set back in April.
On Monday, the state reported an additional 2,009 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths–an historically high number for a weekend, during which cases typically decline. A total of 1,642 people are in the hospital suffering from COVID. The peak number of 1,799 was reached in mid-April.
The statewide average daily case count has surged to 2,215, which is more than double the count at the start of October. In Northwest Indiana, the surge is even worse, rising from 120 at the start of the month to 334 currently. Lake County alone reported 219 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and its rate of positive tests now stands at 9.6%–it was just over 6% on Oct. 1.
The daily number of deaths has been steadily rising across the state, currently at 20. In total, more than 4,000 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, making it the third-leading cause of death in the state, behind heart disease and cancer. There have been 164,500 cases reported since March.