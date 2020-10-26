DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
YORKVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Jedi aren’t just in a galaxy far, far away.

Some are right here, like 13-year-old Johnny Martin.

Johnny was greeted on Sunday by a cantina full of “Star Wars” characters in Yorkville, Kendall County. Darth Vader, a couple of Jawas, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even Baby Yoda posed for a photo with Johnny, among others.

It was just one of the wishes granted Sunday for Johnny, who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Another involved us at CBS 2.

In a special report, CBS 2 Investigators Dave Savini and Brad Edwards told Johnny he is headed to Florida, and to Disney World.

Have a great trip, Johnny!

