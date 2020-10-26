YORKVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Jedi aren’t just in a galaxy far, far away.
Some are right here, like 13-year-old Johnny Martin.
Johnny was greeted on Sunday by a cantina full of “Star Wars” characters in Yorkville, Kendall County. Darth Vader, a couple of Jawas, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even Baby Yoda posed for a photo with Johnny, among others.
It was just one of the wishes granted Sunday for Johnny, who is battling a rare form of cancer.
Another involved us at CBS 2.
In a special report, CBS 2 Investigators Dave Savini and Brad Edwards told Johnny he is headed to Florida, and to Disney World.
Have a great trip, Johnny!
