CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was charged in a shooting incident that left a 3-year-old girl injured in Calumet Heights on Saturday.
According to Chicago police, Kyle Craan, 26, of Chicago, was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with child endangerment.
The 3-year-old girl was shot in the wrist Saturday afternoon at a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.
Police said the girl was inside a home on the 1300 block of East 89th Street around 3:10 p.m., when a witness heard a gunshot and found the girl with a gunshot wound to the left wrist.
The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
