DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Calumet Heights, Chicago, Girl Shot, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was charged in a shooting incident that left a 3-year-old girl injured in Calumet Heights on Saturday.

According to Chicago police, Kyle Craan, 26, of Chicago, was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with child endangerment.

The 3-year-old girl was shot in the wrist Saturday afternoon at a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said the girl was inside a home on the 1300 block of East 89th Street around 3:10 p.m., when a witness heard a gunshot and found the girl with a gunshot wound to the left wrist.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Also From CBS Chicago: