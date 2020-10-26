CHICAGO (CBS)– Two companies are hiring for positions in the Chicago area. CBS is Working For Chicago by providing you with the resources you need to look for and land a job during the pandemic.
Meijer is hiring for 400 seasonal and part-time roles across Chicagoland. Job seekers can apply online on the Meijer career site.
HBK Engineering is hiring experienced civil and electrical engineers in the area. The company also has an engineering program for recent graduates.
Anyone interested in the roles can apply on the HBK Engineering website.
