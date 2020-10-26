DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The first snow of the season is falling in the northwest suburbs.

CBS 2 captured snow falling in Elgin overnight.

Drivers should be aware of the slick road conditions as light rain and snow approaches the area. Low visibility is also causing safety concerns.

The snowfall will end later Monday morning.

