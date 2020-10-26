CHICAGO (CBS)– The first snow of the season is falling in the northwest suburbs.
CBS 2 captured snow falling in Elgin overnight.
Ugh! Happy Monday. 🙄
It's light, but there is some snow ❄️ falling this morning.
Don't worry. Temps are above freezing, but we're on 🚨Alert🚨 for wet roads and low visibility. pic.twitter.com/Xr1VFmEamN
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) October 26, 2020
Drivers should be aware of the slick road conditions as light rain and snow approaches the area. Low visibility is also causing safety concerns.
The snowfall will end later Monday morning.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Dr. Ngozi Ezike Brought To Tears During Daily COVID-19 Briefing
- Corey Deering Charged In Killings Of Pregnant Cook County Probation Officer Stacey Jones And Her Baby
- Chicago Police Investigate Domestic Incident At Home Of Former Supt. Eddie Johnson: Source