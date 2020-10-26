CHICAGO (CBS)– A mural painted in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now up on Michigan Avenue.
The mural of the late Supreme Court justice is up outside of the Sephora store.
Sounding Board Chicago is the nonprofit behind the mural. The organization is using boarded up stores as a canvas for artwork to support racial equality and social justice.
Ginsburg’s famous quote “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made,” is included in the mural.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Dr. Ngozi Ezike Brought To Tears During Daily COVID-19 Briefing
- Corey Deering Charged In Killings Of Pregnant Cook County Probation Officer Stacey Jones And Her Baby
- Chicago Police Investigate Domestic Incident At Home Of Former Supt. Eddie Johnson: Source