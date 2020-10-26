DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CHICAGO (CBS)– A mural painted in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now up on Michigan Avenue.

The mural of the late Supreme Court justice is up outside of the Sephora store.

Sounding Board Chicago is the nonprofit behind the mural. The organization is using boarded up stores as a canvas for artwork to support racial equality and social justice.

Ginsburg’s famous quote “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made,” is included in the mural.

