CHICAGO (CBS) — Two lanes of the north and southbound Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River closed Monday night, and will stay closed until Friday afternoon.
The closure began at 8 p.m. Monday, and will be in place until 4 p.m. Friday. It is necessary for the maintenance of the Lake Shore Drive Bridge, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.
No detour is necessary, but traffic might be delayed.
Northbound drivers who want to avoid delays are advised to use the alternate route of mid-level Wacker Drive, northbound Columbus Drive, eastbound Illinois Street, and back to northbound Lake Shore Drive. Southbound drivers should take westbound rand Avenue, southbound Columbus Drive, eastbound Randolph Drive, and back to southbound Lake Shore Drive.
