By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are warning residents after a string of home burglaries in West Rogers Park.

According to police, there have been three incidents in the last 10 days. The robberies took place at the following locations:

  • 6600 block of North Francisco Avenue
  • 2500 block of West Arthur Avenue
  • 6500 block of North Damen Avenue

A man in a mask used what looked like a crowbar to break into homes. He then robbed the homes and took off.

In at least one of the incidents, the suspects was seen leaving in a dark Chevy Equinox.