CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was injured when her vehicle was dragged approximately 100 feet after she hit a semi-truck Monday morning.
According to police, the 24-year-old woman drive through a red light, in the 5500 block of South Wentworth Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., and struck a semi-truck.
Police said the woman’s vehicle became stuck under the truck and was dragged approximately 100 feet before the truck driver realized the car was pinned.
The woman suffered lacerations was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where her was condition was stabilized.
The male truck driver was not injured.
According to police, the truck was carrying liquid nitrogen and no leaks were reported.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- New Wave Of COVID-19 Has Doctors, Hospitals On Notice
- Police At Home Of Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson After Domestic Dispute
- ‘It’s About Survival:’ Suburban Restaurants Flout COVID-19 Restrictions