INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Coach Matt Nagy usually has answers for what’s happening with the Chicago Bears’ offense, whether it’s good or bad.
After a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which the defense scored the Bears’ only touchdown, Nagy was left without an explanation for Chicago’s latest dismal performance with the ball.
The Bears believed they had addressed their underperforming offense by trading for quarterback Nick Foles in March. And it looked like a fix when he replaced Mitchell Trubisky to lead their rally from a 16-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.
But the offense has averaged 16 points per game in Foles’ four starts since and he’s getting little help from the players around him.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- New Wave Of COVID-19 Has Doctors, Hospitals On Notice
- Baby Found Safe After Mom Said Car Was Stolen With Child Inside
- Tinley Park House Catches Fire After Car Crashes Into It; Driver Missing