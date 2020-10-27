Illinois Health Officials Tighten Some Restrictions For Sports; Basketball Moved To High-Risk CategoryGov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday tightened its restrictions for youth and adult recreational sports amid a new statewide surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bears' Offense Seeks Answers After Poor Showing Against RamsAfter a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which the defense scored the Bears' only touchdown, Nagy was left without an explanation for Chicago's latest dismal performance with the ball.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Sterling Shepard Returns As Giants Top OptionShepard returned to the lineup with a bang in Week 7 instantly regaining his chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Bears Lose Matchup Of Dominant Defenses, Fall To RamsJosh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Los Angeles Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Bears vs. L.A. Rams: Three Things To WatchThe Bears travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday Night Football. The teams are facing off for the third straight season, maybe one of them will get to 20 points this time.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey EisenbergChargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.