By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Stubborn precipitation was slow to depart Tuesday afternoon.

Drizzle and flurries will finally come to an end as skies slowly start to clear.

Expect cold temperatures Tuesday night with outlying areas in the 20s, and then a breezy start Wednesday morning with a gusty flow out of the southwest.

The milder winds and sunshine should bring temperatures into the 50s.

Thursday’s rain chance is looking less impressive, as models are trending farther south and east with the tropical moisture plume. The high Thursday is 49.

It’s looking sunny and cool this weekend for Halloween. Daylight Saving Time comes to and end 2 a.m. Sunday.

