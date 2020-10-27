DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Bears' Offense Seeks Answers After Poor Showing Against Rams
Coach Matt Nagy usually has answers for what's happening with the Chicago Bears' offense, whether it's good or bad. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Chicago Weather: Warm Up On The Way
CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the extended forecast.
5 hours ago
Illinois Health Officials Tighten Some Restrictions For Sports; Basketball Moved To High-Risk Category
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday tightened its restrictions for youth and adult recreational sports amid a new statewide surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gang Member Who Attacked R. Kelly In Jail Gets Life In Prison For Murders Of Two Businessmen
A federal jury found Farmer killed Calumet Auto Rebuilders owners Marion Lowry, 74, and Harvey Siegers, 67, by beating them to death with a hammer at their business in Hammond on June 25, 1999.
Indoor Dining Banned In Chicago, Governor Cites Rising COVID Case Numbers
"No matter where you live, what your politics are, where you work or who you love: Illinois: mask up! And we’ll get through this together.”
Chicago Weather: Clearing And Cold Tuesday Night
Stubborn precipitation was slow to depart Tuesday afternoon.
Bears' Offense Seeks Answers After Poor Showing Against Rams
After a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which the defense scored the Bears' only touchdown, Nagy was left without an explanation for Chicago's latest dismal performance with the ball.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Sterling Shepard Returns As Giants Top Option
Shepard returned to the lineup with a bang in Week 7 instantly regaining his chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones.
Bears Lose Matchup Of Dominant Defenses, Fall To Rams
Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Los Angeles Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
Bears vs. L.A. Rams: Three Things To Watch
The Bears travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday Night Football. The teams are facing off for the third straight season, maybe one of them will get to 20 points this time.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg
Chargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Spencer
He is a five-year-old poodle mix who is a joy to have in the home. Spencer's foster family says he loves to lay on his back with all four paws in the air.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Kobe
Kobe may be big, but he enjoys being held and snuggled as much as any lap dog.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Murphy
Murphy loves walks and soft treats to eat with his toothless smile.
Micro-Warehouse 'Village Farmstand' Helping Midwest Farmers Get Food To Customers During Pandemic
This is a solution to a pandemic problem for farmers who've been sourcing Chicago's top restaurants and chefs for almost two decades.
PAWS Pet Of The Week: Pandora
Her foster mom remarked she is very low maintenance and never gets into trouble.
PAWS Dogs Of The Week: Franco And Freida
They would do best in a home with older children.
