DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Ada Street, Auburn Gresham, carbon monoxide, generator

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two adults were rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening when an electrical generator emitted a potentially lethal amount of carbon monoxide into a home in Auburn Gresham.

The Fire Department called a Level 1 Hazmat situation for the single-family home at 8506 S. Ada St.

The carbon monoxide level had reached a lethal 550 ppm because of the generator, the Fire Department said.

A man was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in serious-to-critical condition and a woman was taken to the same hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said.

A cat also died in the house.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 

 

 

 