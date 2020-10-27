CHICAGO (CBS) — Two adults were rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening when an electrical generator emitted a potentially lethal amount of carbon monoxide into a home in Auburn Gresham.
The Fire Department called a Level 1 Hazmat situation for the single-family home at 8506 S. Ada St.
The carbon monoxide level had reached a lethal 550 ppm because of the generator, the Fire Department said.
A man was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in serious-to-critical condition and a woman was taken to the same hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said.
A cat also died in the house.
