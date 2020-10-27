DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in serious condition after his SUV crashed into the side of the Cook County Jail Monday night.

According to Chicago police, the 53-year-old man was driving a Chevy SUV that struck a guard rail and then the side of the building in the 2700 block of West 31st Street in the Little Village neighborhood.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash in not known at this time.

