CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in serious condition after his SUV crashed into the side of the Cook County Jail Monday night.
According to Chicago police, the 53-year-old man was driving a Chevy SUV that struck a guard rail and then the side of the building in the 2700 block of West 31st Street in the Little Village neighborhood.
The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash in not known at this time.
