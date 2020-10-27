CHICAGO (CBS) — An update to a story that went viral on CBS Chicago. Khaled Alayli, who was fired from his job at Jewel for yelling at a man he said was not wearing a mask in the store and being a bully, has a new gig, CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports.

GREAT NEWS: Khaled Alayli started a new job today! He’ll be working full-time at Fresh Farms in Niles. The new gig comes just one week after our story about the fired Jewel employee first aired. @cbschicago https://t.co/xPZ6Owr5Cj — Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) October 26, 2020

Alayli stated his new position today at Fresh Farms in Niles. It is similar to the work he did at Jewel in Glenview, which did reverse course and offered him a job at a different location. He declined.

He says he was fired for violating store policy when talking to a customer who had harassed him for months.

More than 12,000 people signed an online petition trying to get the man’s job back. Even a state lawmaker got involved.

A number of viewer shad reached out to CBS 2 with only good things to say about Alayli.

Last week, Alayli told CBS 2 about the incident that led to his firing. He said a man bullied him for months, calling him the “R” word and other derogatory terms.

“And then he’s yelling at me again,” Alayli said. “I said, ‘Leave me alone. No matter what you have to wear a mask in our store.’ And he said, ‘No, I don’t have to. I’m an anti-mask wearer.’ He yelled at me. He caught me on video.”