CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Wisconsin posted a record 5,262 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with 64 deaths, and the positivity rate has climbed above 25 percent.

The state reported the 5,262 cases out of 16,528 tests. Illinois, which is also seeing a surge in cases, posted 4,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday out of 62,074 tests.

The seven-day positivity rate as measured by tests per person – which goes through Monday and does not include the new Tuesday numbers, has reached 25.7 percent in Wisconsin.

The new figures come as the City of Milwaukee has imposed new restrictions on public gatherings.

The new health order taking effect Thursday requires that gatherings be limited to 25 percent of a site’s capacity and reduces the maximum number of people at an indoor event to 10 people. The maximum number for outdoor gatherings is 25 people.

Religious and political events are limited to 100 people who are required to be seated.

Restaurant and bar occupancy is restricted to 25 percent for those establishments that don’t have a city-approved COVID-19 safety plan. Dance floors are prohibited.

Only intra-squad or intra-school team sports are permitted, unless a city-approved plan is in place.

“Team and contact sports that include competition outside of intra-team competition require a safety plan to be filed by the teams or league and approved by the City of Milwaukee Health Department,” the order states. “Such plans shall include, at a minimum, regular player and staff COVID-19 testing minimally every 3 days. Additionally, COVID-19 testing of the opposing team must occur no more than 3 days before competition.”

Spectators are not allowed.

Milwaukee has seen a total of 27,614 positive COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths, according to its online dashboard. State health officials reported Monday that more than 200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the pandemic began in March, as the virus continues to surge across the state.

