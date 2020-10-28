EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — An 8-year-old girl has died days after she was struck by a stray bullet while doing her homework in East Chicago, Indiana.
The girl, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Timya Andrews, was doing homework in her home in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue in East Chicago around 10 p.m. this past Thursday when a bullet came through the wall.
She ended up at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, initially in critical condition.
Police said the gunman fired 16 rounds. None were intended for Timya.
Detectives had no suspects late Wednesday.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, which East Chicago police are now matching.
“We’re still actively working the case, but we don’t have any new leads. Mayor Anthony Copeland has matched the $5,000 reward the ATF is offering,” East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said in a statement. “The reward is now $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual involved in this senseless shooting.”
