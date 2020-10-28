Morton Grove Mayor Fires Off Letter To Gov. Pritzker, Questions Why Bars And Restaurants Must Stop Indoor Dining Over COVID-19The mayor of Morton Grove was not holding back Wednesday about the ban on indoor dining that Gov. JB Pritzker has imposed on suburban Cook County – as well as all the rest of the Chicago metro area – due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

IHSA Board Rules Illinois High School Basketball Will Go Ahead Next Month, In Defiance Of Gov. Pritzker's Public Health GuidanceThe Illinois High School Association on Wednesday said it is going to allow high school basketball practices to begin as scheduled in mid-November – in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s office after he moved the sport to the high-risk category when it comes to COVID-19 this week.

8-Year-Old Girl Dead Days After Being Struck By Stray Bullet While Doing Homework In East Chicago, Ind.An 8-year-old girl has died days after she was struck by a stray bullet while doing her homework in East Chicago, Indiana.

The Story Of Theo: A Dog With Terminal Cancer And A Bucket List Who Captured Our Hearts -- And Got To See An Old Friend One More TimeCBS 2 was first to introduce you to Theo, a dog who is terminally ill with cancer and who is now living out the rest of his life doggie hospice with a loving couple in Crystal Lake.