CHICAGO (CBS) — High clouds have increased here in Chicago from both an upper-level disturbance near the Texas panhandle and from Hurricane Zeta.
Rains from these combining systems will stay south of us, but clouds will make it here.
It will not as cold Wednesday night. Lows will be around 40 degrees, with inland areas dropping into the 30s.
It will be cloudy and chilly on Thursday with gusty winds off the lake, with a high of 49. There may be enough instability to generate a few lake effect rain showers, but most places stay cloudy and dry.
Skies will be clearing as we reach into the weekend.
The high is 47 on Friday, and 57 on Halloween Saturday, but only 44 on Sunday.