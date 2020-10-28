CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County wants to help people get back to work – so it’s launching a $4 million recovery job training and placement program.
And it’s not just for people looking for a job. It will also help employers looking for new workers.
“It will also provide workforce and recruitment support for employers looking to retain and retrain their workers,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
“People need to know there are jobs available now and we will help match them,” said Karin M. Norington-Reaves of Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership.
“We need people to go to work because we know our unemployment system is not working well,” added Illinois State Representative LaShawn Ford (8th.)
The initiative also includes a pilot program specifically aimed at the manufacturing sector to avert layoffs.
